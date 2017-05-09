Rupee falls to near one-month low, closes at 64.62 a dollar

Indian rupee fell to nearly a one-month low on Tuesday as demand for the dollar strengthened by foreign institutional investors looking to exit their positions or hedge their exposure.

After opening 12 paise weaker at 64.42, the rupee depreciated to 64.54 in the morning session, after which sustained dollar buying pushed it to a three-week closing low of 64.62.

Intraday, the rupee touched a low of 64.70 and a high of 64.42.

“FIIs have been looking to hedge their dollar exposure for the last few sessions now, so they were the ones buying today,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities. “There was also a heavy bit of short covering in both offshore and onshore markets.”

Till the end of last week, analysts were expecting the rupee to trade between 64.10 and 64.40 for some time. However, according to dealers, there was a fair bit of speculative dollar buying on Tuesday because the rupee opened below 64.40.

“The rupee is likely to open lower, around 64.75, day after tomorrow” a dealer with a state-owned bank said. “It will depend on how the dollar performs abroad tomorrow. If the dollar continues to strengthen, we could see the rupee open even lower.”

Analysts see 64.75 to be the end of the rupee’s fall for now, but if the rupee were to fall below that level, they see it falling to 65 to the dollar, or more.

The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six currencies, rose by around 0.5 percent on Tuesday, touching an intraday high and low of 99.57 and 99.08, respectively.

Most Asian currencies witnessed a fall vis-à-vis the greenback as foreign investors exited positions in those markets. The Korean won, Russian ruble, That baht, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, and Malaysian ringgit, all depreciated 0.2 percent – 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.94 percent, up 1 basis point from its previous close. It traded in a narrow band of 6.92 percent-6.96 percent for most of the session.