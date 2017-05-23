Rupee falls 0.5% against dollar as border tensions weigh on currency

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed at its intraday low of 64.89 to the dollar, 0.5 percent weaker than its previous closing price, as the Indian army carrying out “punitive fire assaults” on Pakistani military posts weighed on investor sentiment, dealers said.

The rupee traded in a wide band for majority of the session, touching an intraday high of 64.63 and an intraday low of 64.89.

“Most of the market was selling the rupee early today because the dollar was available cheaper, given yesterday’s movement, and most emerging market currencies were weak,” said a dealer at a foreign bank.

Another dealer at a state-owned bank said that there was some dollar selling after European markets opened. “But after the news of India’s cross-border strikes on Pakistan came in, people panicked and started selling the rupee heavily,” he said.

In order to stem the fall to some extent, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold the dollar heavily towards the end of the session, when the rupee was around 64.86 to the dollar.

Dealers said that the rupee could sustainably depreciate beyond 65 from its current level if RBI does not intervene heavily.

“The rupee is expected to trade between 64.50 and 65.20 for the rest of the week,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.67 percent, 1 basis point higher than it previous close.