Jun 07, 2017 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee falls further, opens 7 paise lower at 64.49/$
The rupee opened at 64.49 against the US dollar, down 7 paise compared with Tuesday's closing level of 64.42 a dollar.
The Indian rupee extended losses on Wendesday. It opened at 64.49 against the US dollar, down 7 paise compared with Tuesday's closing level of 64.42 a dollar.
Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said in the absence of any directional clarity, the spot USD-INR pair will trade in a tight range of 64.20 to 64.50 today.Meanwhile, the dollar wallowed near a six-week low against the safe-haven yen, with traders cautious ahead of Britain's general election, a European Central Bank policy decision and testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.