Rupee ends weaker on strong demand for dollar from importers & foreign banks

The Indian rupee on Tuesday depreciated 0.3 percent, ending the session at 64.66 to the dollar. The fall was because of strong demand for the dollar from importers and foreign banks, and risk-off sentiment, dealers said.

The rupee fell to an intraday low of 64.69 to the dollar, after having opened at 64.63. It had ended Monday’s session at 64.50 but depreciated overnight due to higher demand for the dollar on account of political uncertainties in Europe.

Dealers said that foreign banks were buying the dollar for the better part of the day, as their FPI clients were looking to square off their positions in the domestic market.

“The fall would have been steeper had the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) not intervened,” said a dealer with a large state-owned bank. “But the intervention was not as strong as when the rupee was appreciating.”

Market participants have been saying for the last week or so that the RBI has been intervening quite often and heavily. Some of them said that the central bank is already past trying to control volatility and that it is now looking to keep the rupee from appreciating beyond 64 to the dollar.

Analysts see the rupee remaining range-bound between 64.50 and 64.80 for some time as investors are waiting and watching what the RBI will do in the upcoming policy review. An analyst at a domestic brokerage said that 65.05 is the maximum the rupee could depreciate in the near-term.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 other currencies, was trading at 97.52, 0.1 percent higher than its previous close.

Emerging market currencies like the ringgit, won, ruble and the Indonesian rupiah were all trading weaker against the greenback, depreciating between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent.