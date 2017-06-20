Rupee down 6 paise to 64.49; caution ahead of GST rollout

The rupee today ended marginally lower by 6 paise to 64.49 against the US dollar in a range- bound trade on fresh bouts of demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid caution among investors ahead of GST rollout from July 1.

Trading has been thin and confined to extremely narrow range for the second day in the absence of any market-moving factors amid global uneasiness.

Forex dealers said fresh demand for the US currency from importers and lacklustre local equities added pressure on the rupee.

Though, a steady stream of dollars from export receivables gave the home currency slight underlying support, largely cushioning the fall.

The rupee resumed lower at 64.48 per dollar from overnight close of 64.43 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market.

It later moved in a narrow range of 64.41 and 64.53 most part of the day in the absence of fresh leads before finishing at 64.49, showing a loss of 6 paise, or 0.09 per cent.

The RBI, meanwhile, fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 64.4672 and for the euro at 71.9583.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said, "The fear on near term disruptions on account of GST roll-out is making investors to stay cautious. The true impact will be known only when the new procedure starts, it could have some hiccups in the supply chain, changes in inventory/revenue and inflationary impact...”

On the other hand, the dollar staged a smart rebound to trade near three-week high on Fed rate hike bets.

The local unit had settled unchanged yesterday.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses ended the day on a flat note following fresh bouts of profit-taking in banking and FMCG stocks amid sluggish global sentiment.

The flagship Sensex had closed at a fresh all-time high on Monday.

Foreign funds and investors sold shares worth a net Rs 250.39 crore yesterday, as per the provisional figures.

On the global front, the greenback bounced back to trade near three-week high boosted by overnight comments from Fed officials.

The New York Fed President William Dudley Monday that tightening in the US labour market should help drive up inflation, reinforcing the message that a recent patch of weak data is unlikely to derail plans to keep raising interest rates.

The British pound fell sharply after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said it is not the time to raise UK interest rates.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six major rivals, was a tad lower at 97.22.

In cross-currency trades, the rupee rebounded against the pound sterling to end at 81.69 from 82.47 per pound and recouped against the euro to settle at 71.88 from 72.19 earlier.

The local currency also regained lost ground against the Japanese yen to conclude at 57.80 per 100 yens from 57.98 yesterday.

In forward market today, premium for dollar continued show subdued trend owing to scattered receivings from exporters and lower paying pressure.

The benchmark six-month premium payable in November edged lower to 131-133 paise from 133.50-135 paise and the far forward May 2018 contract also slipped to 275-277 paise from 279.50-280.50 paise on Monday.

On the international commodity front, crude oil prices took a big knock, tumbling sharply by almost 2 per cent on the back of growing concerns about rising supply production in the United States, Libya and Nigeria.

The benchmark Brent was trading at a fresh seven-month low of USD 45.85 a barrel in early Asian trade -- the level not seen since November 18 last year.