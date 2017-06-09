Rupee corrects in early trade, opens 6 paise lower at 64.27/$

The Indian rupee has seen some correction in early trade Friday. It has opened at 64.27 against the US dollar, down 6 paise compared with previous day's closing of 64.21 a dollar.

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said the USD-INR currency pair has been consolidating in a range of 64.20-64.50 against the US dollar.

The rupee should continue to trade in this range with support expected at lower levels, he feels.

Meanwhile, the British pound fell after Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative party was projected to lose the overall majority.