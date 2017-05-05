Rupee continues to weaken against $ on Chinese economy, falling commodity prices

After opening lower against the dollar on Friday, the rupee continued to weaken for the rest of the session as uncertainties revolving around the Chinese economy and falling commodity prices triggered a risk-off sentiment among investors.

The rupee ended the session at 64.37, down 20 paise from its previous close. Dealers said that if Emmanuel Macron is elected France’s next president, the rupee might appreciate by 5-10 paise. On the other hand, if Macron loses the election, we might see the rupee falling to 64.70-64.75 levels.

The result of the final round of the French presidential elections is due on Sunday.

Foreign banks, particularly a large British bank and an American bank, bought dollars heavily throughout the session, dealers said. “There was good arbitration available today between onshore and offshore markets,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “That is why, irrespective of the flows, the market has bought the dollar at every level.”

The dollar index, which measures its strength against a basket of six other currencies, rose 9 points to 98.88 at the end of the session, primarily due to the risk-off sentiment and the possibility of better than expected US jobs data, which is due later today.

At its current level, the rupee is at a one-month closing low against the greenback. Analysts said that, over the last twelve hours or so, concerns surrounding China’s growth really gripped the market and prompted it to go risk-averse.

“There are a lot of jitters in the system regarding China,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities. “Given that commodity prices have taken a beating over the last week or so and that the various money market rates in China have started to go up and credit spreads have started to widen, there is a fear that it might collide with the overall credit market and seize up inter-market credit.”

“These are tell-tale signs of a build-up to a credit crisis,” Banerjee added. “We have been bearish on China since 2014 but the big question we are now asking is that is this the beginning of the second leg of the Chinese credit crisis.”