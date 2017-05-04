App
May 04, 2017 08:51 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee consolidating, to trade in 64.10-64.40 range: Mohan Shenoi

The rupee is consolidating after sharp gains in March and April. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.10-64.40/dollar for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi
Mohan Shenoi
Treasurer | Kotak Mahindra Bank

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "US FoMC considered weak Q1 data as transitory, indicating a June hike in Fed rates is on track. As a result, the dollar has posted marginal gains against the yen in particular."

"The rupee is consolidating after sharp gains in March and April. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.10-64.40/dollar for the day."

"Negative sentiment continues to prevail in the bond market and G-Sec trading volumes are low. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.94-6.98 percent for the day," he added.

