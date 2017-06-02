Rupee closes marginally high at 64.44 against the dollar

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee on Friday closed marginally higher at 64.44 to the dollar as traders remained cautious ahead of US non-farm payrolls data due to be released later in the day.

After opening as high as 64.36, the rupee pared its gains steadily throughout the session as foreign banks bought the dollar heavily. The rupee touched an intraday low of 64.51 and a high of 64.34 during the session.

“I think they were buying (dollar) because ADP employment data was positive,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “Also, NFP (non-farm payrolls) data is due today and there is good chance the number will be positive for dollar.”

One of the main reasons for the rupee appreciating ever since February is the increased inflow from foreign investors into Indian debt and equity markets. So far this year, FPIs have net bought Rs 49,736 crore of equities and Rs 68,515 crore of debt securities.

Market participants believe that coming under pressure for letting the rupee appreciate too much, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now look to slow down the pace at which it is appreciating. Dealers said the RBI intervened in Friday’s trade, buying dollar when USD-INR was at 64.35 or thereabouts.

An analyst at a local brokerage said that the rupee is seen appreciating to 64 to the dollar, possibly even 63.80, in the near term. “Inflows have been strong and there is no reason for that to change. I think the market sees the rupee gaining to anywhere between 63.80 and 64.25 and settling in that range for some time, unless anything major happens that could move it otherwise.”

The US non-farm payrolls data will play a part in determining where the rupee opens on Monday. Analysts said the 64.70 is likely to remain a very strong resistance.