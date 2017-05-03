Rupee closes 6 paise up against dollar as investors steer clear of long positions

After having opened higher against the dollar on Wednesday, the rupee stayed in a narrow range for most of the day, as investors refrained from taking long positions ahead of key global cues, dealers said.

The rupee touched an intraday high of 64.10 and an intra-day low of 64.17 during the session. It closed at 64.15, up 6 paise from the previous close.

Analysts said that despite the market expecting a status quo policy from the US Federal Reserve, there is uncertainty about the outcome. The Fed, which is in the middle of its two-day policy meet, may decide to hike rates or change their tone, thereby impacting the market negatively.

The primary traders in Wednesday’s session were nationalized banks and oil marketing companies. The banks mostly traded intraday, while the OMCs bought cheaper dollars.

"There are key global events lined up over this week and the next, like the outcome of the FOMC meet and that of the French presidential election,” a dealer with a foreign bank said. “No one wants to take long positions in this market right now; investors are preferring to wait and watch."

The dealer added that the market was likely to open at the same level as its close on Wednesday and that it would continue trading with a mild positive bias.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield fell by 3 basis points to end the session at 6.95 percent. Gilt yields have been moving in a very tight range for the past couple of weeks in the absence of any fresh triggers. Market participants said that the outcome of the FOMC meet was keenly awaited.