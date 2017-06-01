Rupee closes 3 paise higher against the dollar at 64.48

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee on Thursday closed 3 paise higher against the dollar at 64.48 after briefly depreciating earlier in the session.

Importers looking to partially hedge their June trade positions bought the dollar after USD-INR breached 64.50. As a result, the rupee fell to an intraday low of 64.56. However, the dollar was sold heavily almost immediately after it hit its intraday low by investors looking to exit their positions.

“Trade was more or less quiet today,” said a dealer with a large state-owned bank. “It has been like that, (moving) between 64.40 and 64.70, for a while now and it will be like that till the RBI policy or some other major trigger.”

So far this year, flows from foreign investors into the Indian markets have been strong, both in equities and debt. Since January, FPIs have net bought Rs 49,736 crore of equities and Rs 68,515 of debt securities.

“There is risk-on sentiment in the market, no doubt about that,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities. “This is good for the rupee. I think after the RBI policy, once RBI reaffirms its stance, we could see the rupee appreciate further towards the 64 level.”

The dollar index, which indicates the strength of the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was trading at 97.32, 0.4 percent higher than its previous close. Since May 11, when it was trading at 99.60 or thereabouts, the dollar index has fallen by more than 250 basis points.