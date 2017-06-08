Rupee hits 3-week closing high, ends at 64.21 against dollar

Pranay Lakshminarasimhan

Moneycontrol News

The Indian rupee on Thursday appreciated 0.2 percent against the dollar to close at 64.21 after having traded weaker for most of the session. This was a 3-week closing high for the rupee, which was last at this level on May 17.

The late recovery was on account of dollar selling by the custodian banks, likely on behalf of their foreign investor clientele, dealers said.

For most of the session, the dollar was being bought consistently by oil companies, who saw value when USD-INR was trading at 64.35 or below.

Intraday, the rupee touched an intraday low of 64.42 and an intraday high of 64.20. “Inflows have been very strong and that is likely to sustain,” said a dealer with a foreign bank. “It (rupee) will appreciate further now, probably below 64 also because not even the RBI can stop inflows from coming in.”

So far this year, Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) have bought over USD 7.8 billion and USD 11.3 billion in Indian equity and debt markets, respectively. Inflows into the debt market have been particularly consistent, with FPIs still having a considerable amount of unutilised limit in both corporate and government bonds.

Analysts said that this particular rally of the rupee could be a long and sustained one and that the rupee could appreciate to as high as 63 to the dollar in the medium-term.

Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.53 percent, around 4 basis points lower than its previous close. Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, have been appreciating over the last couple of sessions after the Reserve Bank of India’s dovish comments at its monetary policy review revived hopes of a rate cut in August.