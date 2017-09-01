Rollovers in Nifty at lowest levels in 2017; aggression seems missing in market

Moneycontrol News

After entering into ‘five digit’ club last month, the Nifty50 begun the August series with low open interest. Except for a sharp decline in the second week of the expiry, the market traded in a narrow range for the most part of the series.

The Nifty50 close the series with a loss of little over 1 percent and traders carried forward fewer derivatives bets to September on expiry of August monthly contracts.

Analysts said rollover to Nifty September futures and their open interest are the lowest in 2017. Fewer rollovers suggest that the aggression is missing amid concerns of a delay in recovery in corporate earnings as well persistent selling by foreign investors.

The Nifty rollovers stood at 58 percent, significantly lower than last three months' average of 72 percent. The roll cost was under pressure at 37 basis points compared to around 40 bps on Monday.

“In August series, we witnessed decent amount open interest addition in Nifty; wherein, most of them were on the short side. Rollover in Nifty (57.96%) is much lower than its quarterly average of 66.45%, indicates that the short positions formed in August series are not rolled to the upcoming month,” Jay Purohit, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Centrum Broking Limited told Moneycontrol.

Also, in BankNifty, rollovers (68.26%) are on the lower side in both percentages and open interest terms. At present, positions in Nifty is quite light as the open interest in Nifty is at the lowest level since the start of the calendar year 2017.

Open interest in Nifty September futures stood at Rs16,300 crore compared to Rs17,300 crore at the beginning of the August series.

The Nifty future closed negative by around 1 percent at 9917.90 on expiry to expiry basis compared to July settlement of 10,020.55.

“The Nifty futures settled near to its series VWAP of 9928 zones means bulls and bears both were at comfort zones but low rollover comparatively suggests that aggression is missing in the market by bulls post its pause in upside momentum,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“India VIX fell down by 7.27 percent at 11.95 and a decline in volatility has supported the index to get a stable move with follow up buying interest. Now VIX has to hold below 12.50 to get a smooth ride in next coming sessions,” he said.

Considering the overall derivative data, the Nifty expected to remain in a range of 9700 – 10000 in near term. Traders should focus more on stock specific moves as it may fetch better returns in upcoming sessions, suggest experts.

Stocks, where long positions got rolled to September series are Tech Mahindra, Container Corp, BPCL, Ujjivan, Torrent Power, Tata Global Beverages, Chennai Petro.

While short positions got rolled in Apollo Hospital, Sun Pharma, Repco Home Finance, Glenmark and Bank Of Baroda.

Here is a list of ten stocks which saw high rollover: