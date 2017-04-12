Risk-reward ratio not in favour of investors; Infosys likely to disappoint: Experts

The Indian equity market after running hard and fast over the last many days, was consolidation today. It seems to have become range bound ahead of the earnings season.

Independent market expert, Ambareesh Baliga says the risk-reward ratio currently is not in favour of investors although the traders made good out of the momentum. For the past couple of weeks he has been cautious on the market because of geopolitical issue, earnings unlikely to keep in pace, future monsoon forecast etc.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 144.87 points to 29,643.48, weighed by energy, metals, select auto and banks stocks. The 50-Nifty NSE Nifty lost 33.55 points to 9,203.45 but the late upside in healthcare stocks helped the index hold psychological 9,200 level.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com after three consecutive months of up trot, April could be a sideways month. Tomorrow also it could be choppy. Looking at today?s trade one can say that we are entering volatile phase and possible boundaries have been set at 9160-9260 on Nifty and on Bank Nifty around 21550-21800.

The fourth quarter earnings will kick start tomorrow with Infosys, Baliga thinks the company may disappoint with their constant currency guidance which the street is expecting to come at 7-9 percent. The disappointment could come because of various issues like H1B, low order flow, rupee appreciation, says Baliga.

Rajen Shah of Tradebulls Group says Infosys is not a stock where one can make money in six months, it is a stock for long-term investors of over 3 years.

From the midcap space, Shah thinks affordable housing and hotel companies should do well. He likes Mahindra Lifespace and Oriental Hotels in that space.

From frontline space, Shah says one can look at Reliance Industries, which ran up too fast and is taking a breather but will again begin its upmove, cheapest frontline stock.

Technical expert Mitesh Thacker also agrees with Shah and says any pullback in Reliance Industries to the levels of Rs 1310-20 should be good buying opportunity. However, cautions that it might not make fresh highs immediately.

In the same interview, SP Tulsian sptulsian.com and Kamlesh Kotak, head of research Amsec also spoke about their stock specific views.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns TV18 Broadcast and Network 18 (that publishes Moneycontrol.com)