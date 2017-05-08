Remove Tata Power from portfolio; increases weight on NTPC: Sanjeev Prasad

We increase weight on GAIL and NTPC and remove Tata Power from our recommended large cap model portfolio. We also remove Axis Bank from the portfolio and allocate the same to HDFC and HDFC Bank, says Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities.

Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities said, "Q4FY17 results suggest stabilisation in underlying parameters in certain sectors but risks of earnings downgrades to our FY18 estimates have resurfaced in others from domestic and global factors. The street has already moved to FY19 earnings but FY18 earnings are looking rather shaky."

