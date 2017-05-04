App
May 04, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Remain bullish on Asian markets, expect further upside: Derek Higa

Derek Higa of William O'Neil & Co says the research house remains bullish on Asia-Pacific.

Derek Higa of William O'Neil & Co says Asia-Pacific markets continue to trade positively near 52-week highs and the research house remains bullish on the region.

There is now a 3 percent cushion between the MSCI Asia and the 50-DMA, where the brokerage house views the support to be.

The advance/decline line remains neutral but the research firm anticipates will move upward again as volume picks up to the upside, Derek says.

