May 04, 2017 09:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Remain bullish on Asian markets, expect further upside: Derek Higa
Derek Higa of William O'Neil & Co says the research house remains bullish on Asia-Pacific.
Derek Higa of William O'Neil & Co says Asia-Pacific markets continue to trade positively near 52-week highs and the research house remains bullish on the region.
There is now a 3 percent cushion between the MSCI Asia and the 50-DMA, where the brokerage house views the support to be.The advance/decline line remains neutral but the research firm anticipates will move upward again as volume picks up to the upside, Derek says.