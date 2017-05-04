Regulatory delays keep India INX from reaching its full potential

Moneycontrol News

The India International Exchange (India INX), which opened for trading activity in January this year amidst much fanfare, has met with regulatory delays. In what could prove be a slow-starter for the exchange, the SEBI and RBI have been dragging their feet over a number of approvals that could ideally see more products being traded in the international exchange along with increased foreign participation.

After allowing futures trading on exchange in gold, silver and base metals in April, SEBI is seen going slow on opening the doors to foreign portfolio investors to trade on the exchange. Already, domestic players are barred from participating on the exchange, which could be a hurdle for foreign inflows.

“The SEBI appointed Commodity Derivative Advisory Committee (CDAC) suggested that as long as the FPIs aren’t allowed to trade in the domestic market, they shouldn’t be given permission to trade on the international exchange as well. CDAC wants to maintain a proper eco-system for domestic as well as IFSC market,” sources close to development told Moneycontrol.

The Reserve Bank of India, for its part, is reluctant to give approval to dollar-denominated rupee contracts. Understandably, the RBI is concerned that such contracts will be settled in dollar.

However, market experts feel that the international finance service center which is being set up in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City should open up the market to the world. Sources tell Moneycontrol that if the regulators invite FPIs, more liquidity will flow in. Besides, if the right liberal environment isn’t created for the exchange to thrive in, it would never be successful.

IFSC has been dubbed as an answer to Dubai and Singapore markets, and it was envisaged as a platform for customers outside India to come and trade in. The exchange trades in a number of trade securities and products. On Wednesday, it clocked trade worth Rs 500 crore.