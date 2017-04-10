App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 10, 2017 09:20 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Reactions to geopolitical tensions pushing dollar higher: Geoff Dennis

As geopolitical tensions rise around the world, from Syria to North Korea - a veteran market expert Geoff Dennis of UBS shared his outlook on how to trade hereon.

As geopolitical tensions rise around the world, from Syria to North Korea - a veteran market expert Geoff Dennis of UBS shared his outlook on how to trade hereon.

Talking about currency, he said that the reactions to geopolitical tensions pushing the dollar higher.

He further said that we may see a slowdown in emerging market inflows in the next couple of weeks. However, we remain overweight on India among the emerging-market portfolio, he added.

Speaking about India, he said India is one of the best growth stories amid emerging markets.

Dennis expects emerging markets to rally again as geopolitical tension eases.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.