Reactions to geopolitical tensions pushing dollar higher: Geoff Dennis

As geopolitical tensions rise around the world, from Syria to North Korea - a veteran market expert Geoff Dennis of UBS shared his outlook on how to trade hereon.

Talking about currency, he said that the reactions to geopolitical tensions pushing the dollar higher.

He further said that we may see a slowdown in emerging market inflows in the next couple of weeks. However, we remain overweight on India among the emerging-market portfolio, he added.

Speaking about India, he said India is one of the best growth stories amid emerging markets.

Dennis expects emerging markets to rally again as geopolitical tension eases.