you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 23, 2017 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rashed Fahad Al-Noaimi steps down from Airtel board

The move follows sale of 5 percent stake by Qatar Foundation in Airtel for Rs 9,600 crore earlier this month.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel today said its non-executive director Rashed Fahad Al-Noaimi has resigned from the company's board of directors.

"...we wish to inform that Rashed Fahad Al-Noaimi, non- executive non-independent director has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company with effect from November 22, 2017," Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.

Al-Noaimi is the Chief Executive Officer of Investments at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

He is responsible for Qatar Foundation's investment portfolios and long-term investment policies that include Qatar Foundation Endowment, Qatar Foundation Investments as well as the organisation’s other joint ventures and initiatives, according to information available on Bharti Airtel's website.

Earlier this month, Qatar Foundation offloaded its entire 5 percent stake in Bharti Airtel via an open market sale.

Qatar Foundation had said the proceeds of the stake sale would be re-invested across its global portfolio.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 0.53 percent lower at Rs 496.05 apiece on the BSE today.

