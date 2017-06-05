Ramesh Damani & Ramdeo Agrawal follow these 2 rules of Warren Buffett to create wealth

Moneycontrol News

Investors have made money following ideas and vision of stalwarts of D-Street – Ramesh Damani and Ramdeo Agrawal, but little do they know that they are an ardent fan of none other than Warren Buffett to create wealth for shareholders.

For some he might be a mentor while for some he is a god when it comes to picking value bets, He is none other than, the oracle of Omaha, a nickname given to Warren Buffett because of his following by the investment community.

Warren Buffett has made his money by using simple yet powerful investment strategy which involves buying stocks when they are trading below their intrinsic value and holding them for the long term.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Co-Founder & Joint MD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services who follows the principle of QGLP – quality, growth, longevity, and price said that investors need to be disciple about long term investing.

Ramdeo said that investors should always remember this Buffett’s rule while investing – “Rule No.1: Never lose money. Rule No.2: Never forget rule No.1.”

“We have to keep on following the process which Buffett highlighted, so even if we don’t make money, we are not losing either. There will always be some companies which will make more than what we thought,” he said.

He further highlighted that for investors to benefit from long-term investments, investors need to be disciplined and stick with their chosen path and not deviate from it regardless of market volatility. “One needs to have vision, courage and patience in markets,” he said.

Ramesh Damani, Member BSE on the sidelines of the SOHN conference in Mumbai said that he is slightly cautious on Indian market after sharp rally seen so far in the year 2017 which has pushed valuations of many small and midcap stocks higher.

To beat volatility, the best strategy for investors is to stay with high-quality stocks in the portfolio. Looking ahead, Damani said the market should do well in the next 12-18 months and there is no reason for it correct by more than 10 percent.

There are many themes which stand out and one theme is consumption which can be played in the form of quick service restaurants (QSR). He gives reference to Warren Buffett style investing while answering a question.

This is one question I am often asked and going by the investment philosophy of Warren Buffett style investing, on what stock to choose if you leaving for a world tour and you would not be able to change the stock – what stock would you invest in?

“My sense is QSR offers this kind of answers. We know that business is going to grow, there is no technological threat to that business and apart from that opportunity is huge. As long as management executes and delivers, these businesses will compound over time and in turn reward shareholders,” highlights Damani.