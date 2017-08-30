Rakesh Jhunjhunwala does not like to be called as Buffett but follows his style; here’s why

Moneycontrol News

The big bulls of D-Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala does not really like to be called as the Warren Buffett of India, but his investment style is quite similar.

Jhunjhunwala who is believed to have Midas touch started his journey in the year 1985. A Chartered Accountant by education and a trader by profession picked up plenty of stocks which have given multibagger returns.

He is most commonly associated with legendary investor, Warren Buffett who is currently the second richest person according to a Forbes list. However, Jhunjhunwala in an interview with Reuters back in 2012 said that “I’m not a clone of anybody. I’m Rakesh Jhunjhunwala,”

Much like the famed Buffett, Jhunjhunwala has made a fortune from some savvy investments - Forbes magazine puts his net worth at USD 2.6 billion, ranking him 53rd on India’s rich list.

But, there are similarities which can’t go unnoticed. Like Buffett, Jhunjhunwala remains invested in the stock for a long haul and builds his positions when others are turning away.

Warren Buffett once said that “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."

Let’s take two recent examples in which these similarities are found -- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up stake in two companies which most investors would call a contrarian approach.

Jhunjhunwala picked up nearly 10 lakh shares of the company in open market via block deals, ET reported. Prakash Industries is among the 331 shell companies against whom SEBI had initiated action which put the stock under pressure.

The stock is down a little over 13 percent in the last one month but has gained over 170 percent so far in the year 2017. Jhunjhunwala owned 1.01 per cent stake, or 15,00,000 shares in Prakash Industries as of June end.

Last week, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought 45 lakh shares or 0.9 percent stake in Fortis Healthcare. The stock has been under pressure so far in the year 2017 but Jhunjhunwala sees the value. The stock is down a little over 16 percent in 2017.

Jaiprakash Associates which might be included in Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) second list of defaulters to banks also features in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. The RBI wants creditors to start the process of debt resolution before initiating bankruptcy proceedings, said media reports.

Jhunjhunwala owns 1.01 percent or 2,50,00,000 shares according to shareholding pattern for the quarter ended June. The stock slipped over 20 percent in August but has rallied over 100 percent so far in the year 2017.

His other contra bets in which he holds more than 1 percent stake include names like Viceroy Hotels, Firstsource Solutions, Crisil, Bilcare, MCX and Mandhana Retail which have given negative returns so far in the year 2017.

There are over 20 stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio excluding that of his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, in which he holds over 1 percent stake. As much as 17 out of 23 stocks gave positive returns up to 200 percent.

Top five stocks which have already more than doubled investors wealth and are part of Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio include names like Geojit Financial Services which rose nearly 200 percent, followed by Edelweiss Financial which gained 140 percent, Jaiprakash Associates was up 103 percent, Prakash Industries rallied 170 percent, and Escorts rose 109 percent so far in the year 2017.