App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 27, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Raise industrials to overweight; L&T, BHEL top picks: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is raising industrials to overweight with L&T and BHEL as its top picks.

Raise industrials to overweight; L&T, BHEL top picks: Deutsche Bank

On May 25, the Narendra Modi administration will complete three years in office and enter the final 2-year period of its term.

For equity markets, domestic economy sectors and particularly the industrials/capital goods sector the 'final two years' - of every national government since the Narasimha Rao administration in 1991 have thrown up some very distinct trends consistently, Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank says.

Three stands out similarities seen over the final two years of every political administration include - Government expenditure tends to accelerate, capital goods production tends to pick-up sharply and capex-linked sectors and consumer cyclicals tend to outperform the most, he added.

Deutsche Bank is raising industrials to overweight with L&T and BHEL as its top picks.

tags #Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank #FII View

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.