Raise industrials to overweight; L&T, BHEL top picks: Deutsche Bank

On May 25, the Narendra Modi administration will complete three years in office and enter the final 2-year period of its term.

For equity markets, domestic economy sectors and particularly the industrials/capital goods sector the 'final two years' - of every national government since the Narasimha Rao administration in 1991 have thrown up some very distinct trends consistently, Abhay Laijawala of Deutsche Bank says.

Three stands out similarities seen over the final two years of every political administration include - Government expenditure tends to accelerate, capital goods production tends to pick-up sharply and capex-linked sectors and consumer cyclicals tend to outperform the most, he added.