Qatar Airways scouts for talent for proposed airline in India

The Persian Gulf carrier Qatar Airways has engaged an executive search firm to scout for talent for its proposed airline business in India.

The Doha-based full service carrier plans to hire fresh talent as well as professionals from the existing domestic carriers, sources said.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Baker Al-Baker had last month announced plans to set up an airline in India along with the Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund.

"Qatar Airways has appointed a headhunter to hire suitable qualified professionals for its proposed airline venture in India," an industry source said.

According to the source, the India-based recruitment firm has started contacting aviation professional, including those working with the local carriers, offering them better job prospects with the proposed airline.

When contacted, a Qatar Airways spokesperson declined to comment on the developments.

"Qatar Airways would not like to make any comment. If and when we have any new development we shall keep you posted," the Gulf carrier said in an e-mail response to PTI.

On March 8, Al-Baker had said in Berlin, "We are joining hands with the investment arm of State of Qatar to start a domestic airline in India with a 100 per cent investment."

"We are doing this because Indian government has opened up the foreign direct investment in (setting up) an airline in India," he had said.

Qatar Airways, however, is yet to approach the government with its plans.

Last June, India allowed foreign investors -- barring overseas airlines -- to own up to 100 percent stake in local carriers by liberalising FDI regulations.

Currently, foreign airlines are allowed to invest only up to 49 percent in Indian carriers.

However, the revised norms provide room for overseas airlines to partner with a foreign non-airline player to set up a 100 per cent foreign-owned carrier in India.