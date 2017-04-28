App
Stocks
Apr 28, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Profit taking drags Sensex 111 pts; Nifty holds 9300 on banks support, up 2% in week

The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.2 percent and Smallcap up 0.6 percent despite weak breadth.

Profit taking drags Sensex 111 pts; Nifty holds 9300 on banks support, up 2% in week

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks extended losses for the second consecutive session Friday, with the Nifty opening May series on a negative note but the week was quite strong for the market that surged 2 percent.

Profit booking in FMCG, technology, infra and HDFC Group stocks dragged the 30-share BSE Sensex below 30,000 level, down 111.34 points at 29,918.40.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was also down 38.10 points at 9,304.05 but managed to hold psychological 9,300-mark due to solid rally in PSU banks after Federal Bank earnings.

The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index rising 0.2 percent and Smallcap up 0.6 percent despite weak breadth.

More to come....

