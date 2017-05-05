Profit booking drags Sensex 267 pts, Nifty below 9300 amid bad loans reforms

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks reversed previous session's gains on Friday as the Sensex fell more than 300 points intraday amid new bad loans reforms and positive corporate earnings. Weak global cues, after sharp fall in metals & oil prices and ahead of US jobs data, also dampened market sentiment. All sectoral indices closed in the red, with Metal and PSU Bank down the most.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 267.41 points or 0.89 percent to 29,858.80 while the 50-share NSE Nifty closed below the psychological 9,300 level, down 74.60 points or 0.80 percent at 9,285.30.

Experts continued to expect volatility in the market as the market is currently highly valued. They say if earnings improve further then the market may not see major reaction. Every correction will be bought into, they believe. As long as the market gets DIIs' support despite FIIs selling, they don't see major fall in the market.

Sounding a caution on the market, Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Cap Alt Strategies, said complacency in the market is very high at the moment.

"You will get bouts of volatility, which you haven’t seen in equity yet," Holland told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

"Valuations are a risk. But you can live with it if earnings see a pickup, which will happen in 2018 and not this year," he said.

The broader markets also corrected in line with benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index lost 1 percent and Smallcap down 0.8 percent on weak breadth. About five shares declined for every two shares rising on the exchange.

For the week, the Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Midcap shed 0.2 percent amid volatility. Nifty Bank gained 1 percent whereas Metal fell 4 percent.

Domestic institutional investors bought nearly Rs 11,000 crore worth of shares since last month when FIIs sold more than Rs 3,000 crore worth of shares.

European markets were lower, with the France's CAC and Germany's DAX down 0.1-0.4 percent at the time of writing this article. Most Asian markets lost ground, with the China's Shanghai, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 down over half a percent as traders await the US nonfarm payrolls data later today and after drops in commodity prices overnight.

Meanwhile, the government today notified the ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act that empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against defaulters.

After this event, investors preferred profit booking in PSU banks. Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.8 percent while Nifty Bank lost only 0.5 percent due to positive close for ICICI Bank (up 0.2 percent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.1 percent), Canara Bank (up 1.4 percent) and Federal Bank (up 3.56 percent).

State Bank of India lost 1 percent, Punjab National Bank down 2.7 percent and Bank of Baroda slipped 4.3 percent.

After global oil prices hitting five-month low in previous session, ONGC lost 2.8 percent but aviation stocks gained momentum. Jet Airways, InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet were up 1-4.5 percent.

Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices, down over 2 percent on correction on commodities prices. Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were down 2-4 percent.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser among Sensex stocks, down nearly 4 percent followed by Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank, GAIL and M&M that lost 1-3 percent while Asian Paints and Adani Ports bucked the trend, up over a percent.

In broader space, Tata Communications, Wockhardt and MCX were down 3-9 percent on dismal performance for January-March quarter while Jubilant Life gained 3.5 percent on acquisition of radiopharmacy business of Triad Isotopes.

Varun Beverages rose nearly 3 percent as the company set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products in Uttar Pradesh. Kotak Securities has initiated coverage with buy rating on the stock.