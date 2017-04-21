Power, infra, cement, steel sectors to drag Nifty down: Indrodeep Banerjee

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for April 21, 2017

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Capricorn. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Oil & gas, power, infra, cement & steel sectors will tend to drag the market down under the negative astrological influence while during the day’s trading session.

IOC, ONGC, BPCL, Tata Power, Power Grid, NTPC, Bharti Infratel & ACC among oil & gas, power, infra & cement sectors remained negative in spite of Nifty being positive in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty remained positive in previous day’s trading session against our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.