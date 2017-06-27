App
Jun 27, 2017 10:02 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Post GST, remain optimistic on larger consumer-facing companies: Phillip Cap

Primary sales in the B2C segments will be sluggish in the transition period, but Naveen Kulkarni of Phillip Capital expects a pick-up from the festival season in Q3.

Post GST, remain optimistic on larger consumer-facing companies: Phillip Cap

Naveen Kulkarni of Phillip Capital said GST would throw the system into chaos over the next three months, as the channel adapts.

Large companies have better prepared IT systems, which could translate into market share gains, he feels.

Primary sales in the B2C segments will be sluggish in the transition period, but he expects a pick-up from the festival season in Q3.

He said while the near-term impact on B2C categories will be negative, considering the productivity gains and possible market share gains, he remains optimistic on larger consumer-facing companies.

Key beneficiaries include HUL, Colgate, Havells, Asian Paints, Titan Industries, Bajaj Electricals, Crompton Greaves and V-Guard.

