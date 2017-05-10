May 10, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Positive on China, India; July 2018 Nifty target is 10000: Goldman Sachs
Timothy Moe of Goldman Sachs said, "We maintain our positive stance on China, India and Indonesia. Of these, China is currently the market, investors are most concerned about given policy tightening, notably higher interbank rates and a range of measures aimed at curbing financial sector excesses. Our July 2018 Nifty target is 10,000."