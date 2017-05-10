App
May 10, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Positive on China, India; July 2018 Nifty target is 10000: Goldman Sachs

China is currently the market, investors are most concerned about given policy tightening, notably higher interbank rates and a range of measures aimed at curbing financial sector excesses, says Timothy Moe of Goldman Sachs.

Timothy Moe
Timothy Moe
Chief Asia Pacific Strategist | Goldman Sachs
Timothy Moe of Goldman Sachs said, "We maintain our positive stance on China, India and Indonesia. Of these, China is currently the market, investors are most concerned about given policy tightening, notably higher interbank rates and a range of measures aimed at curbing financial sector excesses. Our July 2018 Nifty target is 10,000."

