App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 27, 2017 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB to offload 6% in PNB Housing Finance to raise Rs 1,324 crore

Earlier this month, PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said the bank has a headroom to sell up to 9 percent stake in the subsidiary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector Punjab National Bank looks to raise over Rs 1,324.21 crore by diluting 6 per cent holding in subsidiary firm PNB Housing Finance in an offer for sale (OFS) that starts on Tuesday.

The floor price of the OFS is Rs 1,325 per share.

"PNB proposes to sell up to 99,94,000 equity shares on November 28 (for non-retail investors only) and on November 29 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids)...representing six per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (PNB Housing Finance)," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, PNB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said the bank has a headroom to sell up to 9 percent stake in the subsidiary.

related news

"PNB has 39 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance and the promoter stake holding will not go down below 30 per cent, leaving the bank a headroom to sell stake up to 9 per cent," Mehta had said while announcing the second quarter earnings.

The OFS is part of bank's strategy to sell non-core assets.

"We have a large number of non-core assets and we have approval in place to sell a partial stake in some of these non core assets, may be without diluting our promoters stake into them. One of them is PNB Housing Finance," Mehta had said on November 3.

PNB stock closed flat at Rs 185.90 on BSE today and PNB Housing Finance was up 0.72 per cent at Rs 1,385 a share. PTI KPM .

tags #Market news

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.