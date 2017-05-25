Pharmaceuticals bleed for second consecutive day; Lupin, Dr Reddy's touch 52-week lows

Moneycontrol News

Pharmaceutical stocks bled for the second consecutive session on the back of negative news flow for large cap companies as well as negative outlook for the sector.

Both the pharma indices on Sensex and Nifty plunged to their 52-week lows, eroding a massive chunk of investors’ wealth.

The fall on Thursday began with the double whammy for Lupin, which declared poor set of numbers. The US drug regulator too issued 6 observations for the company’s Indore Plant. While analysts have dismissed the report, calling it a procedural development, investors chose to dump the stock.

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday posted 49.2 percent decline in net profit to Rs.380.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March on account of drop in US sales and a one-time provisioning on account of patent litigation over generic oral contraceptive drug in Australia.

The company said it made a provision for liability towards its Australian subsidiary amounting to Rs. 155.9 crore, in respect of compensation for patent litigation towards its Isabelle generic launch in Australia. Lupin lost a case against Bayer in Federal Court of Australia in a patent infringement case.

The company also received six US FDA Form 483 observations for its Indore plant, according to CNBC-TV18. The facility was inspected the US drug regulator between May 8 and May 19.

The observations included no thorough review of any unexplained discrepancy and the regulator said that there were "no conclusions in written records of probes into unexplained discrepancies". Besides, there were no follow-ups in written records of probes into the unexplained discrepancies, it said.

This bearish sentiment spilled over to other stocks in the segment, thereby bringing the whole index down to its 52-week lows.

Prior to this, Sun Pharma was under pressure after its US subsidiary, Taro, posted huge drop in sales, indicating business pressure in that region.

Besides these two major stocks registering a fall, the sector was hit on the back of a report by Credit Suisse, which highlighted the structural issues pharma firms will face due to pricing pressure in the US.

Several of the pharma companies in India have big businesses set up in the US, which form a larger part of their revenues. Therefore, any business headwinds in the US drug market have been having a severe impact on these stocks.

The global research firm expects a price erosion of 10-12 percent from 7-8 percent currently due to three primary reasons:

- Higher competition from increasing FDA approvals, which it expects to grow more than 50 percent in the next two years

- Increasing channel consolidation where Express Script joining Walgreen consortium, top three buyers now account for 90 percent of generic purchasing

- Increasing approvals of new entrants, which get 30 percent of system approvals now.

Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories touched their 52-week low mark during the day. At 13:53 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 1,118.35, down Rs 109.30, or 8.90 percent. Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 522.75, down Rs 2.65, or 0.50 percent. Meanwhile, Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,428.40, down Rs 92.15, or 3.66 percent. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 586.75, down Rs 16.30, or 2.70 percent.

Here are top losers on the index today.