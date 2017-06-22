Pass on benefits of lower GST rates to consumers or lose your registration, Govt tells companies

Moneycontrol News

Are you a businessman? If yes, you need to make sure the benefits from reduced indirect tax are passed on to the customers once Goods and Services Tax (GST) comes into effect on July 1. Failing to do so could cost you your registration.

In order to ensure businesses do not make profit as a result of changing tax regime, the central government on Tuesday notified anti-profiteering rules.

Apart from costing registration of one’s business, firms who fail to pass on the benefits may also have to pay an additional 18 percent interest on the quantum of tax rebate which the firm failed to pass to the customer.

According to the rules if the customer fails to make a claim for the reduced tax burden benefit the anti-profiteering authority can recover the same from the firm and can further impose a penalty along with cancelling its registration.

The rules also require for a five-member anti-profiteering authority to be set which will be chaired by a secretary-level official. The authority will refer all the suspected profiteering cases to the director general of safeguards for detailed investigation.

The rules, which was released by Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) also state once a suspected firm has been proven guilty the authority can order the supplier to slash prices or return to a buyer the amount of tax which was not passed on the customer as required by the reduced tax burden.

On Tuesday at a meeting chaired by PK Sinha, the cabinet secretary directed his colleagues to make sure to take every step for an effective and a smooth implementation of GST, according to an official statement.