App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 26, 2017 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pancard Clubs case: Sebi invites bids for sale of shares

Earlier, Sebi had attached 5,71,34,580 equity shares, amounting to 73.49 per cent stake of Panormic Universal as well as one crore (7 per cent) of preference shares of the company held by Pancard Clubs and its directors.

Pancard Clubs case: Sebi invites bids for sale of shares

Looking to recover more than Rs 7,000 crore of investor money in the Pancard Clubs case, markets regulator Sebi has invited bids for sale of shares held by the company and its directors.

Earlier, Sebi had attached 5,71,34,580 equity shares, amounting to 73.49 per cent stake of Panormic Universal as well as one crore (7 per cent) of preference shares of the company held by Pancard Clubs and its directors.

Now, in a notice, Sebi has invited bids from public at large for sale of such shares.

Panormic Universal operates in information technology, hospitality, travel and tourism.

"Any person or group of persons interested in purchasing all 5,71,34,580 (73.49 per cent) of equity shares and all or any part of one crore preference shares may submit their respective expressions of interest (EoIs) in the prescribed format to the recovery officer of Sebi...on or before 4 pm of June 20," Sebi said in a notice dated May 18.

After receipt of EoIs, the e-auction would be conducted within two months.

As part of its recovery proceedings, Sebi, in December 2016, had ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts of Pancard Clubs and its six directors.

The order came after the company failed to comply with Sebi's direction in February this year ordering it to refund over Rs 7,000 crore to investors raised through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS).

tags #Companies #Market news #markets #Pancard Clubs #SEBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.