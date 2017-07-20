App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 20, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Overweight on India, South Korea, Hong Kong: William O'Neil

Derek Higa of William O'Neil said the strongest in the region are India, South Korea and Hong Kong which he continued to advise being overweight on.

Overweight on India, South Korea, Hong Kong: William O'Neil

Derek Higa of William O'Neil said the MSCI Asia continued to trend near all-time highs constructively despite distribution days being at an elevated level across markets.

He remained bullish on the region.

According to him, the strongest in the region are India, South Korea and Hong Kong which he continued to advise being overweight on.

tags #FII View #William O'Neil

