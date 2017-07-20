Jul 20, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Overweight on India, South Korea, Hong Kong: William O'Neil
Derek Higa of William O'Neil said the MSCI Asia continued to trend near all-time highs constructively despite distribution days being at an elevated level across markets.
He remained bullish on the region.According to him, the strongest in the region are India, South Korea and Hong Kong which he continued to advise being overweight on.