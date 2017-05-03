App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
May 03, 2017 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 1,600 entities default in paying fine to Sebi

These defaulters include individuals and companies, which failed to pay penalties levied on them by Sebi for various offences related to securities market, while some of these cases are nearly two decade old. Some of the defaulters have not paid up amounts as small as Rs 15,000, while the majority of individual penalties are worth a few lakhs of rupees and a few others amounting to a few crores of rupees. Moreover, some of these dues are pending since 2000, while many of these cases are also pending in courts and at other forums.

Over 1,600 entities default in paying fine to Sebi

More than 1,600 entities failed to pay penalties imposed on them by markets regulator Sebi for various violations till March 2017.

These defaulters include individuals and companies, which failed to pay penalties levied on them by Sebi for various offences related to securities market, while some of these cases are nearly two decade old. Some of the defaulters have not paid up amounts as small as Rs 15,000, while the majority of individual penalties are worth a few lakhs of rupees and a few others amounting to a few crores of rupees. Moreover, some of these dues are pending since 2000, while many of these cases are also pending in courts and at other forums.

As per the latest data released by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), total number of 'defaulters' in payment of penalty imposed by the regulator as on March 31, 2017 stood at 1,628.

Meanwhile, Sebi has also begun to exercise its powers of attaching bank as well as demat accounts and other assets for recovery of the outstanding dues pending for up to 17 years.

More than 2,500 attachment notices have already been issued to several entities, as part of Sebi's effort to recover funds from defaulters. Securities Laws Act empowers Sebi to recover penalties imposed by the Adjudicating Officer, amount directed to be disgorged and money ordered to be refunded to the regulator.

The recovery powers include attachment of bank as well as demat accounts and sale of assets of the defaulters.

tags #markets News #SEBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.