OPG Securities was first to connect to NSE trading system often, says report

Moneycontrol News

The forensic review of the NSE’s co-location facility by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has shown that OPG Securities was able to consistently connect to the exchange’s trading system ahead of other trading members. The Deloitte report says that this would “not have been possible without the knowledge of the NSE team.”

A faster access to the trading system enables a trading member to execute trades quicker, and at the best rates prevailing at that time.

Excerpts from the Deloitte report:

“In 2012, TBTCOLO21 was most frequently the first POP server to connect to the Primary Data Centre. NYCE Securities and OPG Securities connected first to this server 85 and 83 times respectively during the year.

In 2013, TBTCOLO27 was most frequently the first POP server to connect to the Primary Data Centre and OPG Securities connected first to this server 242 times during this period. It is to be noted that TBTCOLO27 was a fallback server i.e secondary server in the year 2013.

In 2014, TBTCOLO27 was most frequently the first POP server to connect to the PDC, and OPG Securities connected first to this server 102 times during the year. It should be noted that TBTCOLO27 was a fallback server i.e. secondary server in year 2014.”

The load on the fallback server is much lower compared to the primary server, giving better speeds for the trading member connected to that server.

According to the Deloitte report, the logs for Server 27 (TBTCOLO27) show that between December 2012 and May 2014, OPG was the first to connect on 357 trading sessions out of 364 sessions.

During these 364 days, OPG established first, second and third connect on Server 27 on 34 days, two of first three connects on 314 days and one of the first three connects on 15 days, the report said.

“Since the previous mail trail discussed above indicates that in mid-2012 members had to be enabled on the secondary server by NSE to connect thereto, it appears that either this process was done away with, or that OPG granted access to Server 27 by the NSE team, which allowed then to consistently logon first on this server,” the report said.

The NSE’s Disciplinary Action Committee had issued a show cause notice to OPG Securities on February 14, asking it to explain why it had logged on to the secondary server despite several warnings.

OPG had moved the Delhi High Court, arguing that it was not warned by the NSE. OPG’s counsel Amrita Panda had pleaded to the court to direct the NSE to provide copies of the warning letters.

Deloitte’s findings appears to support OPG’s contention that he was not warned by the exchange.

“During our review of emails and CRM tickets, we also did not come across any correspondence sent to OPG or other members in 2013 asking them not to connect to the secondary server,” the Deloitte report said.

The report has criticized the NSE for their inability to prevent OPG Securities from having a free run of Server 27, which was a secondary server.

“It appears that OPG’s continuous access to Server 27 during the period 10 December 2012 till 30May 2014 may not have been possible without knowledge of the NSE team, who did not take any action despite the consistent connections to the feedback servers against protocols, even though their monitoring mechanism identified such connections,” the report said.