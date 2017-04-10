App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets-business
Apr 05, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Online hiring activity up 4 per cent in March: Report

Online recruitment activities registered a six percent growth in February and a four percent growth in March, primarily led by sectors such as telecom and internet service provider and banking, financial services and insurance, says a report.

Online hiring activity up 4 per cent in March: Report

Online recruitment activities registered a six percent growth in February and a four percent growth in March, primarily led by sectors such as telecom and internet service provider and banking, financial services and insurance, says a report.

The Monster Employment Index India stood at 261 in March, registering an eight point jump over the previous month and a four per cent rise from last year.

"The Monster Employment Index suggests a slowdown in the online recruitment activity. The year-on-year comparison shows that there has been a drop from a 42 percent growth in March 2016 to four percent in March 2017," said Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com, APAC and Middle-East.

Telecom/ISP led the long-term growth chart with a 25 percent despite moderation in the pace of growth as against in February 2017, which was at 28 percent, the report noted.

"This could be attributed to the on-going consolidation in the sector led by major players," it said.

The year-on-year growth rate in the banking, financial services and insurance sector eased from 51 percent in February 2017 to 24 percent in March 2017, while the production and manufacturing (down 23 percent) sector recorded the steepest year-on-year decline in March 2017, it observed.

The non-metro cities of Coimbatore and Jaipur registered the steepest growth (up 23 percent), followed by Vadodara which was up 22 percent.

Among metros, Mumbai was the only city to register a double-digit growth on the year (up 10 percent), while annual growth trend in Delhi-NCR (up 3 percent) and Chennai (up one percent) recorded the lowest annual growth rate.

tags #banking #Business #financial services #insurance #Monster Employment Index India #Online recruitment activities #Sanjay Modi #telecom and internet service provider

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.