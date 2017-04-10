Online hiring activity up 4 per cent in March: Report

Online recruitment activities registered a six percent growth in February and a four percent growth in March, primarily led by sectors such as telecom and internet service provider and banking, financial services and insurance, says a report.

The Monster Employment Index India stood at 261 in March, registering an eight point jump over the previous month and a four per cent rise from last year.

"The Monster Employment Index suggests a slowdown in the online recruitment activity. The year-on-year comparison shows that there has been a drop from a 42 percent growth in March 2016 to four percent in March 2017," said Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com, APAC and Middle-East.

Telecom/ISP led the long-term growth chart with a 25 percent despite moderation in the pace of growth as against in February 2017, which was at 28 percent, the report noted.

"This could be attributed to the on-going consolidation in the sector led by major players," it said.

The year-on-year growth rate in the banking, financial services and insurance sector eased from 51 percent in February 2017 to 24 percent in March 2017, while the production and manufacturing (down 23 percent) sector recorded the steepest year-on-year decline in March 2017, it observed.

The non-metro cities of Coimbatore and Jaipur registered the steepest growth (up 23 percent), followed by Vadodara which was up 22 percent.

Among metros, Mumbai was the only city to register a double-digit growth on the year (up 10 percent), while annual growth trend in Delhi-NCR (up 3 percent) and Chennai (up one percent) recorded the lowest annual growth rate.