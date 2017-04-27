App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 27, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

One final round of short squeeze

If you have been listening to what I have been saying for the last two-three days, you would have made a lot of money because expiry week is about momentum, momentum is strong.

Anuj Singhal
Anuj Singhal
Stocks Editor | CNBC-TV18

If you have been listening to what I have been saying for the last two-three days, you would have made a lot of money because expiry week is about momentum, momentum is strong. I think every morning you just ask yourself a question, what will a short trader do? Simple, a short trader will have a stop loss at yesterday’s high, which is at all-time high because yesterday also some shorts would have entered after that 3pm decline and chances are that this morning some more shorts get in because global markets are weak today after the Trump announcement, so this is bit of a sell-on rally playing on.

For more, watch video...

