App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 16, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices weighed down by rising US supplies, but OPEC cuts prevent falls

Brent crude futures , the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $61.89 per barrel at 0100 GMT, 2 cents above their last close.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Fishermen boats
Fishermen boats

Oil markets on Thursday were weighed down by rising U.S. crude production and inventories, but prices were prevented from falling by expectations that OPEC will extend an ongoing production cut during a meeting at the end of this month.

Brent crude futures , the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $61.89 per barrel at 0100 GMT, 2 cents above their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.33 a barrel, unchanged from their last settlement.

Both crude benchmarks have lost almost 5 percent in value since hitting 2015 highs last week.

related news

Traders said that crude was capped by rising U.S. output and crude inventories.

U.S. crude inventories rose for a second week in a row, building by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10 to 459 million barrels, the government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

That compared to analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a decrease of 2.2 million barrels.

U.S. crude oil production hit a record of 9.65 million barrels per day (bpd), meaning output has risen by almost 15 percent since their most recent low in mid-2016.

Despite this, analysts said prices were relatively well supported, largely due to efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to withhold oil production in order to tighten the market and prop up prices.

The deal is due to expire in March 2018, but OPEC will meet on Nov. 30 to discuss policy, and it is expected to agree an extension of the cuts.

"OPEC, led by Saudi ... will look to support the market, especially until the sale of Aramco is complete. If sanctions against Iran are executed, it will drive the price significantly higher," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers in Sydney.

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.