Apr 15, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oil prices remain flat in thin trade

Traders said ample stocks position against sporadic demand mainly kept edible and non-edible oil prices unaltered.

Oil prices remain flat in thin trade

There was not much activity at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market today as prices continued to trade in a tight range in scattered deals and settled around the previous levels.

Traders said ample stocks position against sporadic demand mainly kept edible and non-edible oil prices unaltered.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):

Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.

Edible oils: Groundnut Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 10,600,Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,825-1,925, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,250, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350- 1,450, Sesame Mill delivery Rs 8,100, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 6,700, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 6,400, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 4,700, Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) Rs 6,600, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 5,550, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 5,600 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 1,950-2,000.

Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,800, Castor Rs 9,700-9,800, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450.

