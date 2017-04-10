App
Apr 07, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices jump after US launches missile strike in Syria

A U.S. official said more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from U.S. Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean against several targets on a base in Homs. The operation appeared to have already been completed, a second official said.

Oil prices soared on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.

A U.S. official said more than 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from U.S. Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean against several targets on a base in Homs. The operation appeared to have already been completed, a second official said.

After tepid trading before the news, Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil, jumped to $55.60 per barrel by 0146 GMT, up 72 cents, or 1.3 percent from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 climbed 70 cents, or 1.4 percent to $52.40 a barrel.

