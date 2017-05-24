App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 24, 2017 05:12 PM IST |

NSE will hope to launch its global exchange in GIFT City in 1st week of June

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hope to launch its international exchange in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in the first week of June.

NSE will hope to launch its global exchange in GIFT City in 1st week of June

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hope to launch its international exchange in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in the first week of June. Pending approval from market regulator SEBI, which is expected to come in the next few days, the bourse will also begin trading on the same day it goes live with its global exchange in GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

NSE International Financial Service Centre, a fully-owned subsidiary of the bourse, will start trading in single future stocks, and soon follow it up with non-agri commodities like gold, silver and copper.

However, product approval for crude trading in IFSC is stuck with the Petroleum Ministry.

NSE’s major competitor Bombay Stock Exchange commenced trading on the IFSC in January and its trading volumes have crossed over Rs 500 crore on a daily basis.

“NSE would face tough competition in IFSC by BSE’s International Exchange. BSE’s International Exchange has a first-mover advantage in IFSC,” market participants told Moneycontrol.

The regulator is taking its time in approving NSE’s trading licence over a number of pending issues. NSE’s appointment of Vikram Limaye as the Managing Director still hasn’t been cleared by SEBI yet. Besides, NSE’s international exchange still doesn’t have a chief either.

Source close to development told Moneycontrol that with no heads at both the exchanges, it creates “ambiguity in the mind of the regulator”.

Among the many benefits the IFSC offers, trading costs are down to a minimum as there securitization transaction costs are waived off.

