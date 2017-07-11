App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 11, 2017 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE technical snag was a Black Swan event: Chairman Ashok Chawla to colleagues

In a short yet clearly worded letter addressed to NSE employees, Chairman Ashok Chawla has acknowledged that the technical snag, which disrupted trading for three hours yesterday, is a ‘Black Swan event.’

“It unfortunately puts the NSE in the spotlight for the wrong reasons,” says Chawla.

On Monday morning, a software glitch halted F&O and cash trading for over three hours.

The letter largely focuses on NSE’s challenges on the organisational front along with stress over legacy technology issues. Chawla mentions re-energising of relations with stakeholders across the spectrum from the regulator to shareholders as another key headwind facing India's largest stock exchange.

However, Chawla reposes faith in the professionalism of the NSE ‘human capital,’ and believes that they can sail through their present dilemma.

"Colleagues, in this time of organisational stress, let us resolve to treat the challenge as opportunity. Let us work as a family to once again show that it is not for nothing that the NSE has become a world-class institution in a short span of 25 years."

