NSE tech glitch: More helplines needed in such cases, says Dipan Mehta

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was hit by a technical glitch on Monday halting F&O and cash trading for over three hours.

The long time it took to shut down F&O trading as well as poor communication coming from NSE are the main learnings from today’s crash, said Dipan Mehta, member of BSE & NSE.

“They (exchange) perhaps should put in more helplines, take answers to questions which brokers or dealers or media is asking in a better form,” he said, adding that this will help reduce panic.

There is a law on flash crash, but nothing on a shutdown that happened today. Since there was no chance of a price pollution to other market, BSE took the right call to function, said Sandeep Parekh, Founder of Finsec Law Advisors.

Mehta expects the unwinding in stock market to continue over the next few sessions. Nifty and Sensex both hit new highs today because of short covering.

These highs are unsustainable, Mehta said. “We are entering a very dicey earnings season where GST and de-stocking have taken place,” he added.

Disappointing numbers and commentary for the next quarter may not be too appealing. If disappointing numbers come, then stocks will sell off, Mehta believes.

The valuations are on the higher side with hardly any margin of safety. On a fundamental basis, one can’t look at extensive buying at these levels.