NSE Shut Down: Monday’s tech glitch brings back memories of 15% crash on October 2012

The truly unexpected happened when NSE, India's premier exchange, suffered a serious technical glitch right at the beginning of trade on Monday forcing a shutdown and causing many jitters to traders across the country.

The people most affected are arbitrageurs who build positions on the two main exchanges — BSE and NSE — hoping to make money off the minuscule differences in the prices of stocks and derivative contracts listed on both the bourses.

While one leg of their trades went through on the BSE the other could not due to NSE's malfunction a situation that is an arbitrageur's worst nightmare.

These events got me thinking and instantly events of October 05, 2012 flashed through my mind when NSE witnessed a 'flash crash' that caused a mayhem and the Nifty plunged over 15%.

I remember being on a CNBC Awaaz while that was playing out and how scary it was to see the markets collapse in an instant. Such events cause great trepidation to almost all traders but hurt traders dependent on Algo trading the most.

Even if the loss to them is contained the uncertainty and helplessness such events entail are what makes them scary and feared.

What made this event in particularly tougher to navigate is the that there was major short covering waiting to happen when trade was halted and traders had to wait for several anxious minutes before they could exit their positions!

The author is CEO at Equityrush.com. The views are personal.