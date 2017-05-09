App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 09, 2017 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE on a sticky wicket as SEBI unsure of CEO-in-waiting Limaye’s dual role

The market regulator is concerned that Limaye may not be able to efficiently dispatch duties as the chief of NSE and has sought clarifications over his role.

NSE on a sticky wicket as SEBI unsure of CEO-in-waiting Limaye's dual role

Moneycontrol News

IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye’s appointment as the Chief Executive of National Stock Exchange hangs in balance as the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) is apprehensive about his role as an administrator of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

The market regulator is concerned that Limaye may not be able to efficiently dispatch duties as the chief of NSE and has sought clarifications over his role, according to a report in The Economic Times. The Supreme Court had appointed Limaye on the four-member BCCI panel on January 30.

The SEBI is apprehensive whether Limaye will be able to give undivided attention to NSE. The NSE has in the past expressed confidence in the IDFC MD’s capabilities. It has said that Limaye’s role as a non-executive member of BCCI will not impede his actions as NSE CEO.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi had last month told reporters that the regulator would soon take a decision on Limaye’s nomination. “We had sought some additional information from NSE on his candidature. These were on three to four aspects. The exchange has replied to us a couple of days back and we would be able to take a call on it soon,” Tyagi had said.

If approved, Limaye will succeed Chitra Ramkrishna who quit NSE citing personal reasons on December 2.

