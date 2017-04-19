App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 19, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

NSE looking into Indiabulls Real Estate trading data

The scrip plunged little over 10 per cent to close at Rs 133.25 on the NSE while it had a high of Rs 155.20 on Monday. Sources said it is "routine procedure" to check the trading data of a particular scrip when there are reports of alleged manipulative practices.

NSE looking into Indiabulls Real Estate trading data

National Stock Exchange is looking into trading data of Indiabulls Real Estate following reports of alleged manipulation. Shares of the company have seen significant volatility in trading sessions in two days.

The scrip plunged little over 10 per cent to close at Rs 133.25 on the NSE while it had a high of Rs 155.20 on Monday. Sources said it is "routine procedure" to check the trading data of a particular scrip when there are reports of alleged manipulative practices.

If anything suspicious is found, then the details would be shared with markets regulator Sebi, they added.

tags #Indiabulls Real Estate #markets News #National Stock Exchange

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.