NSE looking into Indiabulls Real Estate trading data

National Stock Exchange is looking into trading data of Indiabulls Real Estate following reports of alleged manipulation. Shares of the company have seen significant volatility in trading sessions in two days.

The scrip plunged little over 10 per cent to close at Rs 133.25 on the NSE while it had a high of Rs 155.20 on Monday. Sources said it is "routine procedure" to check the trading data of a particular scrip when there are reports of alleged manipulative practices.

If anything suspicious is found, then the details would be shared with markets regulator Sebi, they added.