NSE HR head Mukherjee steps down; latest in series of high profile exits at bourse

Moneycontrol News

National Stock Exchange (NSE) Human Resources head Chandrashekhar Mukherjee has put in his papers. This is the third high profile exit at NSE in less than a year, after Group Operating Officer Subramanian Anand and Managing Director Chitra Ramakrishnan. Moneycontrol has learnt from sources that the Mukherjee’s resignation is a fallout of the controversial appointment of former Group Operating Officer Subramanian Anand.

When contacted, the NSE spokesperson said: "Mr Mukherjee has left the organisation for personal reasons."

The NSE board felt that certain procedural rules were not followed with regard to the appointment of Anand, who was forced to leave in October last year.

In 2013, Anand was appointed advisory consultant at the NSE. In April 2015, he was redesignated as Group Operating Office and Adviser to MD’s office. In the new role, Anand’s portfolio included people management, new business, corporate communication, marketing, business excellence, research and development, pricing, strategic planning and subsidiaries.

Anand’s salary was raised to Rs 4 crore, making him the second highly paid employee of the bourse. However, Anand’s name was not mentioned in the list of Key Management Personnel and no interviews were conducted for the position. Since Anand’s name did not figure in the list of KMP, no details of his remuneration were available in the annual reports. The NSE said that Anand continued to work on a contractual basis even after the promotion and so his salary details were not mentioned in the annual report.

Some board members raised questions about Anand’s role and the lack of due procedures in his elevation. Eventually, Anand had to leave NSE in October 2016.

The board felt that as the head of the HR department, Mukherjee should have flagged off the board over the procedural lapses.

On a different matter, the SEBI has directed the NSE board to take action against employees named in the Deloitte forensic audit report on the case involving preferential access to the price feed for select brokers. Most of the employees suspected of colluding with the brokers have already quit over the last year.

“NSE board is serious about cleaning up exchange, there is also pressure to act against senior officials under whose watch the co-location lapses happened,” said a source.

NSE’s proposal to appoint Vikram Limaye as Managing Director is pending with SEBI, and so is the exchange’s proposed initial public offering.

Sources say the IPO is unlikely to be approved till a verdict is passed in the co-location case.

This is an updated version of the story which had appeared earlier in the day. The NSE clarified that Mr Mukherjee has left for personal reasons.