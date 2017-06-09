NSE gets SEBI nod for Vikram Limaye's appointment as new MD and CEO

Leading exchange NSE today got market regulator Sebi's approval for appointment of Vikram Limaye as its next chief after he gets relieved from his duties at apex cricket body BCCI.

Limaye is a member of a panel appointed by the Supreme Court to administer the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, the appointment had been hanging fire as the regulator was concerned over his role at BCCI. In a statement the exchange said," Sebi has approved the appointment of Vikram Limaye as the MD and CEO of the NSE, subject interalia to his being relieved from his BCCI (COA) assignment. The appointment will take effect from the date of joining".

He was selected as the managing director and CEO of the exchange by the board of NSE in February following the sudden exit of Chitra Ramkrishna in December last year. In March, shareholders of the exchange had approved the appointment.

Limaye, who joined IDFC in 2005, has over 25 years of experience of working with financial institutions, global investment banks, international commercial banks, and global accounting firms.

He started his professional career with Arthur Andersen in Mumbai in 1987 and has also worked with Ernst & Young and Citibank. He has worked at Wall Street for eight years with Credit Suisse First Boston before returning to Mumbai in 2004.

He has contributed to various committees of government and industry associations on a range of topics on infrastructure, economic policy, markets and trade.

A commerce graduate, Limaye has an MBA in Finance and Multinational Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Earlier in April, Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi had said that a decision would be taken soon on the exchange's appointment of Limaye.