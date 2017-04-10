NSE cuts fee on options, currency derivatives to deepen market

Looking to bring in more liquidity in derivatives, leading stock exchange NSE has significantly lowered transaction charges in equity options and currency derivatives.

Trading members will now have to pay a flat Rs 2,500 transaction fee for a month on a billable monthly turnover or premium value of up to Rs 3 crore in equity options.

The move follows changes in transaction charges by rival BSE, which has started charging on per trade basis in certain segments. Besides, the BSE has been gaining market share in the currency derivatives space.

Furthermore, the NSE has introduced a slab-based structure for turnover above Rs 3 crore. Under the structure, transaction charges per lakh of premium value will fall as turnover increases.

So far, the NSE levied a transaction fee of Rs 5,000 on billable turnover of up to Rs 1 crore in equity options and gave incentives for trades over Rs 1 crore.

At the same time, the NSE has also lowered transaction charges for currency derivatives trades and has put in place a slab-based mechanism, a move which will help reduce trading and hedging costs for various entities, including small and medium enterprises.

The fee starts at Rs 110 per crore of traded value for incremental monthly turnover of up to Rs 1,000 crore in the currency derivatives and comes down as turnover rises.

The transaction charges for currency derivatives had been linked to traded value and compliance points.

The NSE's move, which was announced through separate circulars, is based on market feedback and is expected to benefit small and big market players as well as encourage more investor participation.

"The reduction in the transactions charges in response to feedback from markets will encourage more participation and is very inclusive as it would benefit both small and large investors and members," an NSE spokesperson told PTI.

"This reduction will make Indian markets more competitive and would encourage wider participation, thereby infusing more liquidity."

As per the new slab structure in the equity options segment, incremental billable monthly turnover or premium value between Rs 3 crore and Rs 100 crore will attract Rs 50 per lakh as transaction charges.

Similarly, transaction charges will be Rs 47.50 for turnover between Rs 100 crore and Rs 750 crore, Rs 42.50 for Rs 750-1,500 crore, Rs 37.50 for Rs 1,500-2,000 crore and Rs 30 for over Rs 2,000 crore.

Under the slab-based mechanism for currency futures, incremental monthly turnover of up to Rs 1,000 crore will attract Rs 110 for every one crore of traded value.

The transaction charges for currency futures range from Rs 110 to as low as Rs 30 as the trading value goes up.

For currency options, the transaction fee has been fixed at Rs 4,000 per crore of trade value for incremental monthly premium turnover of up to Rs 50 crore. As trade value rises above Rs 50 crore, the transaction fee is lowered by Rs 500 for each slab.