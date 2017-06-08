NSE board to opt for consent-route settlement in co-location case: Sources

Moneycontrol News

The National Stock Exchange board, which met today to discuss the co-location case, has agreed to opt for settlement through the consent route.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol that NSE “will pursue the consent path after discussing with its lawyers”. The exchange is expected to move the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) for settling the case shortly.

A consent mechanism is an out-of-the-court settlement process through which Sebi settles cases of suspected wrongdoing by companies. It allows an alleged defaulter to settle cases without admission or denial of any wrongdoing.

A SEBI high-powered committee headed by a retired judge looks into cases that come through the consent route.

Moneycontrol had reported on Tuesday that NSE is looking for settlement in the algo case and may not contest SEBI’s decision on the same.

Opinion is split among legal experts on whether the NSE co-location case is fit to be considered for settlement through the consent route. The exchange is accused of allowing select brokers preferential access through its co-location facility, thanks to which even a split-second headstart would allow them to make money off other traders.

"While I would not want to comment on specific cases, hitherto, SEBI's position in certain high-profile court cases has been that serious violations are not considered in consent,” said Vaneesa Agrawal, Partner, Suvan Law Advisors. “In every case, SEBI will have to examine whether the violation in question had a 'market-wide impact' or caused 'substantial loss to investors'. Its discretion will pave the way for other pending cases."

An ex-SEBI officer and practicing lawyer currently, which did not wish to be named told Moneycontrol that the NSE issue was a “clear case of front-running” that took place in the form of providing someone a technological advantage.

“If this case is allowed to be settled through consent, it will portray a negative perception in the mind of stakeholders vis-à-vis the regulator. NSE is accused of indulging in manipulation with its trading engine and SEBI should consider the quantum of loss faced by investors, which underscores the gravity of the case.”

But RS Loona, ex-Executive Director of SEBI, disagrees, telling Moneycontrol that “the case can be settled in consent form even after consent mechanism framework was amended last year [and made stricter]”.

“The case neither had a market-wide impact nor does it fall under the ambit of insider trading violations. It is a one-of-its-kind case,” Loona said.

He, however, added that should SEBI allow settlement under the consent route, it would have to show leniency towards NSE employees as well. The regulator has issued showcause notice to 14 NSE officials, including former chiefs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramakrishnan.

An anonymous whistleblower blew the lid off the matter after they wrote to SEBI in 2015, alleging that some brokers having access to the co-location facility were being unfairly advantaged.

The whistleblower added that such a manipulation was taking place thanks to brokers’ collusion with some exchange officials.